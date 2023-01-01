Menu
2022 Honda Civic

31,065 KM

Details Features

$28,994

+ tax & licensing
Sedan LX CVT

Sedan LX CVT

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$28,994

+ taxes & licensing

31,065KM
Used
VIN 2HGFE2F24NH109937

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Met
  Interior Colour Black Fabric
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 26UIAC09937
  • Mileage 31,065 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$28,994

+ taxes & licensing

