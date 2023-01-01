Menu
2022 Honda Odyssey

15,335 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2022 Honda Odyssey

2022 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2022 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,335KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9816757
  • Stock #: 1N69801
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H84NB504197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,335 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

