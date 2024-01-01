$44,350+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Pilot
EX-L APPLE/ANDROID LEATHER NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
604-736-2821
$44,350
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,256 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS 2022 HONDA PILOT EX-L IS CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY UNTIL MAY 29, 2029 OR 160,000 KMS, WHICHEVER COMES FIRST. Zero (0) accidents. Front tires at 8/10 32nds, rear tires are at 8.5/10 32nds. Front brakes are at 9/10 mm, rear brakes are at 8/10 mm. This 2022 Pilot EX-L has leather, sunroof, 8 pass seating, remote start, power tailgate, Apple Carplay, Android auto, heated seats and mirrors, acoustic windshield, collision mitigation braking, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, fog lights, bluetooth, backup and blind spot cameras, alloy rims and very very low kms for the year as well and too many more features to list.
