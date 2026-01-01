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2022 Hyundai Elantra

52,148 KM

Details Features

$23,449

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan N Line

Watch This Vehicle
14175781

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan N Line

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

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Contact Seller

$23,449

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
52,148KM
VIN KMHLR4AF0NU347921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr/Red Stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAA47921
  • Mileage 52,148 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Polar White
Black/Red Stitching Cloth/Leather Combo
2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

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778-945-3030

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$23,449

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2022 Hyundai Elantra