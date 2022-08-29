Menu
2022 Hyundai KONA

8,833 KM

Details Features

$34,895

+ tax & licensing
$34,895

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2022 Hyundai KONA

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L AWD Preferred

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L AWD Preferred

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$34,895

+ taxes & licensing

8,833KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9274246
  Stock #: 26UEBA97115
  VIN: KM8K2CAB6NU897115

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Atlas White
  Interior Colour Black - Cloth
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UEBA97115
  • Mileage 8,833 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

