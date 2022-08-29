$34,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,895
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2022 Hyundai KONA
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L AWD Preferred
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$34,895
+ taxes & licensing
8,833KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9274246
- Stock #: 26UEBA97115
- VIN: KM8K2CAB6NU897115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas White
- Interior Colour Black - Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UEBA97115
- Mileage 8,833 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9