2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

$113,980 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 3 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9388492

9388492 Stock #: 6544

6544 VIN: 1C4SJVGJ5NS169086

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,300 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Roof Rack Mechanical Block Heater

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.