Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

15,300 KM

Details Description Features

$113,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$113,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Series III 7 Passenger 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Series III 7 Passenger 4x4

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 9388492
  2. 9388492
  3. 9388492
  4. 9388492
  5. 9388492
  6. 9388492
  7. 9388492
  8. 9388492
  9. 9388492
  10. 9388492
  11. 9388492
  12. 9388492
  13. 9388492
  14. 9388492
  15. 9388492
  16. 9388492
  17. 9388492
  18. 9388492
  19. 9388492
  20. 9388492
  21. 9388492
  22. 9388492
  23. 9388492
  24. 9388492
  25. 9388492
  26. 9388492
  27. 9388492
  28. 9388492
  29. 9388492
  30. 9388492
  31. 9388492
  32. 9388492
  33. 9388492
  34. 9388492
  35. 9388492
Contact Seller

$113,980

+ taxes & licensing

15,300KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9388492
  • Stock #: 6544
  • VIN: 1C4SJVGJ5NS169086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,300 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III 7 Passenger 4x4. Well equipped with Rear Seat Entertainment Group, Heated and ventilated 22-way power front leather memory seats, Massage front seats, Heated and ventilated rear captain's chairs, Four zone climate control, Heads up display, Four zone climate control, Tri-pane panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Rear-seat entertainment screens with Amazon fire TV built-in, McIntosh MX1375 Reference entertainment system with 23-speakers, Satellite radio, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, Active lane management system, Advanced brake assist, Forward collision warning, Adaptive cruise control with stop go, Night vision with pedestrian and animal detection, Traffic sign recognition, Keyless push button ignition, Keyless touch entry and locking, Selec-Terrain traction management system, Quadra-lift height adjustable air suspension, Center console cooler box, Front passenger screen, Fam cam interior camera system, Rear side window sunshades, Power tailgate, 360 Surround-view camera with 5 view modes, Front and rear parking sensors, Trailer hitch, All exterior trim pieces wrapped black, Power running boards, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, 22 Black painted aluminum wheels. 6.4L V8 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 471hp / 455lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null

Vehicle Features

Roof Rack
Block Heater

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2000 Land Rover Defe...
 100,300 KM
$79,980 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Mirai Hy...
 13,100 KM
$27,980 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Wago...
 15,300 KM
$113,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory