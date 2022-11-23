$113,980+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Series III 7 Passenger 4x4
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
$113,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,300 KM
A local accident free Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III 7 Passenger 4x4. Well equipped with Rear Seat Entertainment Group, Heated and ventilated 22-way power front leather memory seats, Massage front seats, Heated and ventilated rear captain's chairs, Four zone climate control, Heads up display, Four zone climate control, Tri-pane panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Rear-seat entertainment screens with Amazon fire TV built-in, McIntosh MX1375 Reference entertainment system with 23-speakers, Satellite radio, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, Active lane management system, Advanced brake assist, Forward collision warning, Adaptive cruise control with stop go, Night vision with pedestrian and animal detection, Traffic sign recognition, Keyless push button ignition, Keyless touch entry and locking, Selec-Terrain traction management system, Quadra-lift height adjustable air suspension, Center console cooler box, Front passenger screen, Fam cam interior camera system, Rear side window sunshades, Power tailgate, 360 Surround-view camera with 5 view modes, Front and rear parking sensors, Trailer hitch, All exterior trim pieces wrapped black, Power running boards, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, 22 Black painted aluminum wheels. 6.4L V8 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 471hp / 455lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null
