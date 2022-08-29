Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Jeep Renegade

12,800 KM

Details Features

$38,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,795

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Renegade

2022 Jeep Renegade

4x4 Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Renegade

4x4 Trailhawk

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$38,795

+ taxes & licensing

12,800KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9238537
  • Stock #: 26UTNA51473
  • VIN: ZACNJDC15NPN51473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
  • Interior Colour Cloth W / Topographic Pattern - Black / Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA51473
  • Mileage 12,800 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2022 Jeep Renegade 4...
 12,800 KM
$38,795 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru WRX STI ...
 53,475 KM
$44,889 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 50,819 KM
$27,897 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory