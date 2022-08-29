Menu
2022 Lexus IS

12,810 KM

$47,599

+ tax & licensing
$47,599

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2022 Lexus IS

2022 Lexus IS

300 AWD

2022 Lexus IS

300 AWD

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$47,599

+ taxes & licensing

12,810KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9297715
  • Stock #: 26UTNA48396
  • VIN: JTHG81F25N5048396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour Rioja Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA48396
  • Mileage 12,810 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

