$47,599+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,599
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2022 Lexus IS
2022 Lexus IS
300 AWD
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$47,599
+ taxes & licensing
12,810KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9297715
- Stock #: 26UTNA48396
- VIN: JTHG81F25N5048396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra White
- Interior Colour Rioja Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA48396
- Mileage 12,810 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9