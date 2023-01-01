$41,799+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,799
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2022 Mazda CX-5
2022 Mazda CX-5
Sport Design AWD T at
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$41,799
+ taxes & licensing
18,519KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10243494
- Stock #: 26UBNA95865
- VIN: JM3KFBDY5N0595865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal (met)
- Interior Colour Black Lthr w/ Red Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UBNA95865
- Mileage 18,519 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9