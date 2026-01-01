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<p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Carfax is available upon request</span></p><div><span style=font-size: 12pt;>*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.</span></div><div><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Price listed before government tax </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Dealership doc fee $595 </span></p>VSA Transaction Levy fee $10</div><div><br><span style=font-size: 12pt;>VSA Dealer# 50009 </span><br><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>www.encoreautogroup.ca</span></p><br><span style=font-size: 12pt;>604.861.8975</span></div>

2022 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Details Description

SOLD

Make it Yours

2022 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

4x4 Squared

Watch This Vehicle
14060343

2022 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

4x4 Squared

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

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Contact Seller

SOLD

Used
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Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Carfax is available upon request

*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.

Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)

Price listed before government tax 

Dealership doc fee $595 

VSA Transaction Levy fee $10
VSA Dealer# 50009 

www.encoreautogroup.ca


604.861.8975

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Encore Auto Group

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

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(604) 861-XXXX

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(604) 861-8975

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SOLD
Encore Auto Group

(604) 861-8975

2022 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG