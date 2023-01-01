Menu
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2,500 KM

Details Description Features

$209,995

+ tax & licensing
$209,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

AMG SL 63

2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

AMG SL 63

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

$209,995

+ taxes & licensing

2,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10489857
  • Stock #: 23207186A
  • VIN: W1KVK8BB6NF003699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Sage Grey / Black Nappa Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 2,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Sage Gray/Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, AMG Aerodynamic Package, AMG Nappa Leather/DINAMICA Upholstery, AMG Rear Spoiler, Driving Assistance Package, ENERGIZING Comfort, Enhanced Stop & Go, Exclusive Package, Factory Code, Factory Code (262), Heads-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Intelligent Drive Package, MBUX Interior Assist, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Route-Based Speed Adaptation. Recent Arrival! 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG® Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 Direct-Injection BiTurbo 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * Finance Rates from as low as 3.49% APR 24 months to 8.74% APR 60 months * 166+ point inspection * 24/7 Roadside Assistance Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

