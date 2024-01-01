$169,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
AMG SL 63
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$169,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MANUFAKTUR ALPINE GREY
- Interior Colour Black Nappa Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 6,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, AMG Night Package, Driving Assistance Package, ENERGIZING Comfort, Enhanced Stop & Go, Exclusive Package, Factory Code, Factory Code (262), Heads-Up Display, Intelligent Drive Package, MBUX Interior Assist, Nappa/DINAMICA AMG Performance Steering Wheel, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Wheels: 21" AMG 10-Spoke Y-Design Matte Black.
Recent Arrival!
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG® MANUFAKTUR Alpine Gray 9-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 Direct-Injection BiTurbo 4MATIC®
Certified. Mercedes Certified Details:
* Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement
* Any coverage left on your vehicle’s original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer
* SUMMER WONDER DAYS. Summer thrills start here. Enjoy lease rates starting at 0.99% up to 24 months + receive up to $15,000 in cash credits. Terms & conditions apply
* 24/7 Roadside Assistance
* 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first
* 169+ point inspection
This vehicle is being offered to you by Mercedes-Benz Vancouver, your trusted destination for premium used cars in the heart of the city! For over 50 years, we have proudly served the Vancouver market, delivering unparalleled excellence in the automotive industry. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver. We analyze real live market data to ensure that our cars are priced competitively, reflecting the current market trends. This commitment to transparency means you get the best value for your investment. We are proud to be recognized as one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers in 2023. This prestigious award underscores our commitment to providing fair and competitive prices, ensuring that you receive exceptional value with every purchase. With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee.
Every car at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver undergoes an extensive reconditioning process, ensuring it reaches the pinnacle of performance and aesthetics. Our certified and licensed technicians meticulously inspect each vehicle, guaranteeing it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report and maintenance history when available.
To make your dream car more accessible, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver offers flexible financing & leasing options tailored to your needs. Our finance experts work with you to find the best terms and rates, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient financing experience. Drive away in your desired vehicle with confidence, knowing you've secured a financing or leasing plan that suits your lifestyle.
Conveniently located at 550 Terminal Ave, our state-of-the-art facility is just minutes away from the Vancouver core. To enhance your experience, we offer complimentary valet parking ensuring a seamless and stress-free visit. Call or submit a request for more information today!
Vehicle Features
