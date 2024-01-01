Menu
Account
Sign In
Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, AMG Night Package, Driving Assistance Package, ENERGIZING Comfort, Enhanced Stop & Go, Exclusive Package, Factory Code, Factory Code (262), Heads-Up Display, Intelligent Drive Package, MBUX Interior Assist, Nappa/DINAMICA AMG Performance Steering Wheel, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Wheels: 21 AMG 10-Spoke Y-Design Matte Black. Recent Arrival! 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG® MANUFAKTUR Alpine Gray 9-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 Direct-Injection BiTurbo 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * Any coverage left on your vehicle’s original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * SUMMER WONDER DAYS. Summer thrills start here. Enjoy lease rates starting at 0.99% up to 24 months + receive up to $15,000 in cash credits. Terms & conditions apply * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 169+ point inspection This vehicle is being offered to you by Mercedes-Benz Vancouver, your trusted destination for premium used cars in the heart of the city! For over 50 years, we have proudly served the Vancouver market, delivering unparalleled excellence in the automotive industry. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver. We analyze real live market data to ensure that our cars are priced competitively, reflecting the current market trends. This commitment to transparency means you get the best value for your investment. We are proud to be recognized as one of AutoTraders Best Price Dealers in 2023. This prestigious award underscores our commitment to providing fair and competitive prices, ensuring that you receive exceptional value with every purchase. With no additional fees, theres no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every car at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver undergoes an extensive reconditioning process, ensuring it reaches the pinnacle of performance and aesthetics. Our certified and licensed technicians meticulously inspect each vehicle, guaranteeing it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report and maintenance history when available. To make your dream car more accessible, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver offers flexible financing & leasing options tailored to your needs. Our finance experts work with you to find the best terms and rates, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient financing experience. Drive away in your desired vehicle with confidence, knowing youve secured a financing or leasing plan that suits your lifestyle. Conveniently located at 550 Terminal Ave, our state-of-the-art facility is just minutes away from the Vancouver core. To enhance your experience, we offer complimentary valet parking ensuring a seamless and stress-free visit. Call or submit a request for more information today!

2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

6,000 KM

Details Description Features

$169,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

AMG SL 63

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

AMG SL 63

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 11442104
  2. 11442104
  3. 11442104
  4. 11442104
  5. 11442104
  6. 11442104
  7. 11442104
  8. 11442104
  9. 11442104
  10. 11442104
  11. 11442104
  12. 11442104
  13. 11442104
  14. 11442104
  15. 11442104
  16. 11442104
  17. 11442104
  18. 11442104
  19. 11442104
  20. 11442104
  21. 11442104
  22. 11442104
  23. 11442104
  24. 11442104
  25. 11442104
  26. 11442104
  27. 11442104
  28. 11442104
  29. 11442104
  30. 11442104
  31. 11442104
  32. 11442104
  33. 11442104
Contact Seller

$169,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,000KM
VIN W1KVK8BB8NF004448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MANUFAKTUR ALPINE GREY
  • Interior Colour Black Nappa Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 6,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, AMG Night Package, Driving Assistance Package, ENERGIZING Comfort, Enhanced Stop & Go, Exclusive Package, Factory Code, Factory Code (262), Heads-Up Display, Intelligent Drive Package, MBUX Interior Assist, Nappa/DINAMICA AMG Performance Steering Wheel, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Wheels: 21" AMG 10-Spoke Y-Design Matte Black.

Recent Arrival!

2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG® MANUFAKTUR Alpine Gray 9-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 Direct-Injection BiTurbo 4MATIC®

Certified. Mercedes Certified Details:

* Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement

* Any coverage left on your vehicle’s original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer

* SUMMER WONDER DAYS. Summer thrills start here. Enjoy lease rates starting at 0.99% up to 24 months + receive up to $15,000 in cash credits. Terms & conditions apply

* 24/7 Roadside Assistance

* 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first

* 169+ point inspection



This vehicle is being offered to you by Mercedes-Benz Vancouver, your trusted destination for premium used cars in the heart of the city! For over 50 years, we have proudly served the Vancouver market, delivering unparalleled excellence in the automotive industry. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver. We analyze real live market data to ensure that our cars are priced competitively, reflecting the current market trends. This commitment to transparency means you get the best value for your investment. We are proud to be recognized as one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers in 2023. This prestigious award underscores our commitment to providing fair and competitive prices, ensuring that you receive exceptional value with every purchase. With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee.

Every car at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver undergoes an extensive reconditioning process, ensuring it reaches the pinnacle of performance and aesthetics. Our certified and licensed technicians meticulously inspect each vehicle, guaranteeing it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report and maintenance history when available.

To make your dream car more accessible, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver offers flexible financing & leasing options tailored to your needs. Our finance experts work with you to find the best terms and rates, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient financing experience. Drive away in your desired vehicle with confidence, knowing you've secured a financing or leasing plan that suits your lifestyle.

Conveniently located at 550 Terminal Ave, our state-of-the-art facility is just minutes away from the Vancouver core. To enhance your experience, we offer complimentary valet parking ensuring a seamless and stress-free visit. Call or submit a request for more information today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 for sale in Vancouver, BC
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 11,500 KM $63,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 for sale in Vancouver, BC
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 39,000 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 18,500 KM $66,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$169,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class