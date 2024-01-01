2022 Nissan Qashqai

Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

13,169 KM

Details Description

SV AWD CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Used
13,169KM
VIN JN1BJ1BW3NW484427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 13,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

