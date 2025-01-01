Menu
<h2 data-start=80 data-end=145><strong data-start=83 data-end=143>2022 Peterbilt 389 Heavy Spec – Grey – 565HP Cummins X15</strong></h2><hr data-start=227 data-end=230 /><h3 data-start=232 data-end=255><strong data-start=236 data-end=255>Vehicle Details</strong></h3><ul data-start=256 data-end=410><li data-start=256 data-end=279><p data-start=258 data-end=279><strong data-start=258 data-end=267>Make:</strong> Peterbilt</p></li><li data-start=280 data-end=298><p data-start=282 data-end=298><strong data-start=282 data-end=292>Model:</strong> 389</p></li><li data-start=299 data-end=317><p data-start=301 data-end=317><strong data-start=301 data-end=310>Year:</strong> 2022</p></li><li data-start=318 data-end=338><p data-start=320 data-end=338><strong data-start=320 data-end=331>Colour:</strong> Grey</p></li><li data-start=339 data-end=369><p data-start=341 data-end=369><strong data-start=341 data-end=349>VIN:</strong> 1XPXD49X4ND782778</p></li><li data-start=370 data-end=410><p data-start=372 data-end=410><strong data-start=372 data-end=384>Mileage:</strong> 554,256 km (344,500 mi)</p></li></ul><hr data-start=412 data-end=415 /><h3 data-start=417 data-end=449><strong data-start=421 data-end=449>Performance & Drivetrain</strong></h3><ul data-start=450 data-end=700><li data-start=450 data-end=477><p data-start=452 data-end=477><strong data-start=452 data-end=463>Engine:</strong> Cummins X15</p></li><li data-start=478 data-end=504><p data-start=480 data-end=504><strong data-start=480 data-end=495>Horsepower:</strong> 565 HP</p></li><li data-start=505 data-end=531><p data-start=507 data-end=531><strong data-start=507 data-end=518>Torque:</strong> 2050 lb-ft</p></li><li data-start=532 data-end=575><p data-start=534 data-end=575><strong data-start=534 data-end=551>Transmission:</strong> 18-Speed Manual Eaton</p></li><li data-start=576 data-end=600><p data-start=578 data-end=600><strong data-start=578 data-end=593>Gear Ratio:</strong> 3.73</p></li><li data-start=601 data-end=638><p data-start=603 data-end=638><strong data-start=603 data-end=618>Rear Axles:</strong> D40-170P Super 40</p></li><li data-start=639 data-end=662><p data-start=641 data-end=662><strong data-start=641 data-end=655>Wheelbase:</strong> 250”</p></li><li data-start=663 data-end=700><p data-start=665 data-end=700><strong data-start=665 data-end=680>Suspension:</strong> Pete Low Air Leaf</p></li></ul><hr data-start=702 data-end=705 /><h3 data-start=707 data-end=744><strong data-start=711 data-end=744>Cab, Interior & General Specs</strong></h3><ul data-start=745 data-end=898><li data-start=745 data-end=770><p data-start=747 data-end=770><strong data-start=747 data-end=760>Cab Type:</strong> Sleeper</p></li><li data-start=771 data-end=796><p data-start=773 data-end=796><strong data-start=773 data-end=790>Sleeper Size:</strong> 78”</p></li><li data-start=797 data-end=827><p data-start=799 data-end=827><strong data-start=799 data-end=814>Front Axle:</strong> 13,200 lbs</p></li><li data-start=828 data-end=857><p data-start=830 data-end=857><strong data-start=830 data-end=844>Rear Axle:</strong> 40,000 lbs</p></li><li data-start=858 data-end=873><p data-start=860 data-end=873><strong data-start=860 data-end=868>APU:</strong> No</p></li><li data-start=874 data-end=898><p data-start=876 data-end=898><strong data-start=876 data-end=893>Refrigerator:</strong> No</p></li></ul><hr data-start=900 data-end=903 /><h3 data-start=905 data-end=939><strong data-start=909 data-end=939>Factory Warranty Remaining</strong></h3><p> </p><ul data-start=940 data-end=1110><li data-start=940 data-end=1027><p data-start=942 data-end=1027><strong data-start=942 data-end=954>Cummins:</strong> 5YR / 802,000 KM (Engine PP1 + Matching AT) – <strong data-start=1001 data-end=1013>Expires:</strong> May 3, 2026</p></li><li data-start=1028 data-end=1110><p data-start=1030 data-end=1110><strong data-start=1030 data-end=1040>Eaton:</strong> 5YR / 800,000 KM (Transmission & Clutch) – <strong data-start=1084 data-end=1096>Expires:</strong> May 3, 2026</p></li></ul>

