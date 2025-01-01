SOLD
2022 PETERBILT 389
Heavy Spec
Location
Power Truck Centre
321 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V2Y 0E2
000-000-0000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 554,256 KM
Vehicle Description
Make: Peterbilt
Model: 389
Year: 2022
Colour: Grey
VIN: 1XPXD49X4ND782778
Mileage: 554,256 km (344,500 mi)
Engine: Cummins X15
Horsepower: 565 HP
Torque: 2050 lb-ft
Transmission: 18-Speed Manual Eaton
Gear Ratio: 3.73
Rear Axles: D40-170P Super 40
Wheelbase: 250”
Suspension: Pete Low Air Leaf
Cab Type: Sleeper
Sleeper Size: 78”
Front Axle: 13,200 lbs
Rear Axle: 40,000 lbs
APU: No
Refrigerator: No
Cummins: 5YR / 802,000 KM (Engine PP1 + Matching AT) – Expires: May 3, 2026
Eaton: 5YR / 800,000 KM (Transmission & Clutch) – Expires: May 3, 2026
