$178,550+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Porsche 718
Spyder 4.0
2022 Porsche 718
Spyder 4.0
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$178,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
3,009KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 3,009 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Encore Auto Group
2022 Porsche 718 Spyder 4.0 3,009 KM $178,550 + tax & lic
2018 BMW M5 33,010 KM SOLD
2024 McLaren 750S Spyder 38 KM $475,580 + tax & lic
Email Encore Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
Call Dealer
(604) 861-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$178,550
+ taxes & licensing
Encore Auto Group
(604) 861-8975
2022 Porsche 718