Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Subaru BRZ

21,943 KM

Details Features

$29,487

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Subaru BRZ

Sport-Tech W/Eye Sight 6AT

Watch This Vehicle
13145635

2022 Subaru BRZ

Sport-Tech W/Eye Sight 6AT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

  1. 13145635.756530524?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=32109
  2. 13145635
  3. 13145635
  4. 13145635
  5. 13145635
  6. 13145635
  7. 13145635
  8. 13145635
  9. 13145635
  10. 13145635
  11. 13145635
  12. 13145635
  13. 13145635
  14. 13145635
  15. 13145635
  16. 13145635
  17. 13145635
  18. 13145635
  19. 13145635
  20. 13145635
  21. 13145635
  22. 13145635
Contact Seller

$29,487

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,943KM
VIN JF1ZDBF11N8703449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UBNA03449
  • Mileage 21,943 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Used 2022 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech W/Eye Sight 6AT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2022 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech W/Eye Sight 6AT 21,943 KM $29,487 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Forte SX for sale in Vancouver, BC
2017 Kia Forte SX 71,403 KM $13,906 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.4L Ultimate for sale in Vancouver, BC
2020 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.4L Ultimate 36,068 KM $24,987 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,487

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2022 Subaru BRZ