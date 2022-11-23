Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Subaru BRZ

13,759 KM

Details Features

$37,867

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,867

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru BRZ

2022 Subaru BRZ

6 MT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru BRZ

6 MT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$37,867

+ taxes & licensing

13,759KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9413182
  • Stock #: 26UTNA01367
  • VIN: JF1ZDBB10N9701367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 26UTNA01367
  • Mileage 13,759 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2020 Ford F-350 4x4 ...
 21,000 KM
$103,995 + tax & lic
2021 Land Rover Rang...
 18,201 KM
$119,988 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 88,675 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory