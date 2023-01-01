Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Subaru Forester

22,914 KM

Details Features

$46,487

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,487

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru Forester

2022 Subaru Forester

Wilderness CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru Forester

Wilderness CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$46,487

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
22,914KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10380333
  • Stock #: 26UEBA39093
  • VIN: JF2SKELC1NH439093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GEYSER BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black All-Weather soft-touch
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UEBA39093
  • Mileage 22,914 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2021 Subaru Forester...
 23,348 KM
$38,429 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Forester...
 34,263 KM
$34,989 + tax & lic
2023 Subaru XV Cross...
 4,006 KM
$35,494 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory