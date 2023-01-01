$37,444+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,444
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2022 Subaru Outback
2022 Subaru Outback
2.5L Touring
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$37,444
+ taxes & licensing
40,318KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10243491
- Stock #: 26UTNA04440
- VIN: 4S4BTDEC4N3104440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA04440
- Mileage 40,318 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9