2022 Subaru Outback

40,318 KM

Details Features

$37,444

+ tax & licensing
$37,444

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2022 Subaru Outback

2022 Subaru Outback

2.5L Touring

2022 Subaru Outback

2.5L Touring

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$37,444

+ taxes & licensing

40,318KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10243491
  • Stock #: 26UTNA04440
  • VIN: 4S4BTDEC4N3104440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA04440
  • Mileage 40,318 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

