$39,897+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Subaru Outback
2.4L Limited XT Turbo
2022 Subaru Outback
2.4L Limited XT Turbo
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$39,897
+ taxes & licensing
12,119KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S4BTHND0N3276934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA76934
- Mileage 12,119 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS+MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Convenience CVT 17,131 KM $28,282 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE 132,217 KM $23,904 + tax & lic
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek Onyx CVT 1,033 KM $38,628 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,897
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2022 Subaru Outback