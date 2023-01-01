Menu
2022 Subaru Outback

12,119 KM

Details Features

$39,897

+ tax & licensing
2.4L Limited XT Turbo

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

12,119KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTHND0N3276934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA76934
  • Mileage 12,119 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS+MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

