2022 Subaru Outback

8,073 KM

Details

$39,653

+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Outback

2.4L Limited XT Turbo

2022 Subaru Outback

2.4L Limited XT Turbo

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$39,653

+ taxes & licensing

8,073KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTHND0N3175456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA75456
  • Mileage 8,073 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS+MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$39,653

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2022 Subaru Outback