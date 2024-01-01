$28,511+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Outback
2.5L Convenience
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$28,511
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,556KM
VIN 4S4BTDAC4N3160142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UEBA60142
- Mileage 44,556 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
2022 Subaru Outback