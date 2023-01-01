2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$37,284 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 , 2 7 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10038267

10038267 Stock #: 26UBNA52160

26UBNA52160 VIN: JF2GTHSC0NH252160

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cool Grey Khaki

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UBNA52160

Mileage 7,274 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.