8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD Dual Motor With Delivery Mileage (Less Than 60kms). It Comes With Black And White Premium Interior, Autopilot, 20" Induction Wheels, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Premium Interior, Pay-As-You-Go Supercharging, Five Seat Interior,Drive Inverter With Regenerative Braking System, Microprocessor Controlled, Lithium-ion Battery, Onboard Charger And Mobile Connector, 12- Volt And J1772 Charging Adapters, Eight Cameras And Twelve Ultrasonic Sensors, Six Front Row And Two Side Curtain Airbags, Electronic Stability And Traction Control, Off-Road Assist, 15 Inch Capacitive Touchscreen, On Board Maps And Navigation, Wifi And Mobile Network Connectivity, Bluetooth, 12 Volt Power Outlet And Dix USB Ports And Much More!Stock# D011T$595 Documentation FeeLease&Finance At Low Interest Rate, O.A.C. We Provide History, Service, Inspection Report And 15 Days Worry Free Warranty. DL# 40579
