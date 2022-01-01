Menu
2022 Tesla Model Y

60 KM

Details Description

$95,995

+ tax & licensing
$95,995

+ taxes & licensing

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

604-416-8988

2022 Tesla Model Y

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

Location

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

$95,995

+ taxes & licensing

60KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8118892
  Stock #: D011T
  VIN: 7SAYGDEE1NF362263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # D011T
  • Mileage 60 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD Dual Motor With Delivery Mileage (Less Than 60kms). It Comes With Black And White Premium Interior, Autopilot, 20" Induction Wheels, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Premium Interior, Pay-As-You-Go Supercharging, Five Seat Interior,Drive Inverter With Regenerative Braking System, Microprocessor Controlled, Lithium-ion Battery, Onboard Charger And Mobile Connector, 12- Volt And J1772 Charging Adapters, Eight Cameras And Twelve Ultrasonic Sensors, Six Front Row And Two Side Curtain Airbags, Electronic Stability And Traction Control, Off-Road Assist, 15 Inch Capacitive Touchscreen, On Board Maps And Navigation, Wifi And Mobile Network Connectivity, Bluetooth, 12 Volt Power Outlet And Dix USB Ports And Much More! Stock# D011T $595 Documentation Fee Lease&Finance At Low Interest Rate, O.A.C. We Provide History, Service, Inspection Report And 15 Days Worry Free Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

