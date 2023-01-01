$49,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
HYBRID XSE AWD
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
86,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10155297
- Stock #: ML6183
- VIN: 2T35WRFVXNW144525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
$49999 + $195 Doc. fee***Local, No Accidents, Mint Condition***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
