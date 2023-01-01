Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XSE AWD

2022 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XSE AWD

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

86,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10155297
  • Stock #: ML6183
  • VIN: 2T35WRFVXNW144525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$49999 + $195 Doc. fee***Local, No Accidents, Mint Condition***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

