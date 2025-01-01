Menu
<p>Warranty</p><p>EXT ENGINE & AFTERTREATMENT 1.2K KM OR 12-31-2026 / FRAME 1.2K KM OR 12-31-2027 / TRANX 1.2K KM OR 12-31-2026 / CAB STRUCTURE 804,000 KM OR 12-31-2026 / MAJOR ENGINE COMPONENTS 804,000 OR 12-31-2026</p>

2022 Volvo VNL

642,537 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volvo VNL

760

12901085

2022 Volvo VNL

760

Location

Power Truck Centre

321 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V2Y 0E2

000-000-0000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
642,537KM
VIN 4V4NC9EH2NN320581

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Mileage 642,537 KM

Vehicle Description

Warranty

EXT ENGINE & AFTERTREATMENT 1.2K KM OR 12-31-2026 / FRAME 1.2K KM OR 12-31-2027 / TRANX 1.2K KM OR 12-31-2026 / CAB STRUCTURE 804,000 KM OR 12-31-2026 / MAJOR ENGINE COMPONENTS 804,000 OR 12-31-2026

$CALL

2022 Volvo VNL