Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Accident Free and locally owned </div> <!-- TEMPLATE(3004) START --> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Carfax is available upon request</span></p> <p> </p> <div><span style=font-size: 12pt;>*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.</span></div> <div><br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 </span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)</span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Dealer 50009 </span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>www.encoreautogroup.ca</span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>604.861.8975</span></p> </div> <!-- TEMPLATE(3004) END -->

2023 Cadillac Escalade

2,640 KM

Details Description Features

$129,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Cadillac Escalade

4WD Premium Luxury Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
12679863

2023 Cadillac Escalade

4WD Premium Luxury Platinum

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

  1. 1750782551
  2. 1750782551
  3. 1750782551
  4. 1750782551
  5. 1750782551
  6. 1750782551
  7. 1750782551
  8. 1750782551
  9. 1750782551
  10. 1750782551
  11. 1750782551
  12. 1750782551
  13. 1750782551
  14. 1750782551
  15. 1750782551
  16. 1750782551
  17. 1750782551
  18. 1750782551
  19. 1750782551
  20. 1750782551
Contact Seller

$129,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
2,640KM
VIN 1GYS4DKL4PR536266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 2,640 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free and locally owned 

Carfax is available upon request


 


*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.


Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 




Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)




Dealer 50009 




www.encoreautogroup.ca




604.861.8975



Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Encore Auto Group

Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade 4WD Premium Luxury Platinum for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 Cadillac Escalade 4WD Premium Luxury Platinum 2,640 KM $129,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD 55,000 KM $65,000 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Lamborghini Urus SE for sale in Vancouver, BC
2025 Lamborghini Urus SE 1,200 KM SOLD

Email Encore Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Encore Auto Group

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

Call Dealer

(604) 861-XXXX

(click to show)

(604) 861-8975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$129,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Encore Auto Group

(604) 861-8975

2023 Cadillac Escalade