2023 Ferrari Roma
Coupe
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
$295,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
254KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 254 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax is available upon request
*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.
Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595
Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)
Dealer 50009
www.encoreautogroup.ca
604.861.8975
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
2023 Ferrari Roma