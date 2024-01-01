Menu
Account
Sign In
<!-- TEMPLATE(3004) START --> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Carfax is available upon request</span></p> <p> </p> <div><span style=font-size: 12pt;>*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.</span></div> <div><br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 </span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)</span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Dealer 50009 </span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>www.encoreautogroup.ca</span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>604.861.8975</span></p> </div> <!-- TEMPLATE(3004) END -->

2023 Ferrari Roma

254 KM

Details Description

$295,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ferrari Roma

Coupe

Watch This Vehicle
12038221

2023 Ferrari Roma

Coupe

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

  1. 1734831290
  2. 1734831290
  3. 1734831290
  4. 1734831290
  5. 1734831290
  6. 1734831290
  7. 1734831291
  8. 1734831290
  9. 1734831290
  10. 1734831290
  11. 1734831290
  12. 1734831290
  13. 1734831290
  14. 1734831290
  15. 1734831290
  16. 1734831290
  17. 1734831290
  18. 1734831290
  19. 1734831290
  20. 1734831290
Contact Seller

$295,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
254KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 254 KM

Vehicle Description


Carfax is available upon request


 


*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.


Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 




Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)




Dealer 50009 




www.encoreautogroup.ca




604.861.8975



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Encore Auto Group

Used 2023 Ferrari Roma Coupe for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 Ferrari Roma Coupe 254 KM $295,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S Ehybrid | Porsche CPO for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S Ehybrid | Porsche CPO 16,500 KM $142,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S Ehybrid ST | Porsche Certified Pre-owned for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S Ehybrid ST | Porsche Certified Pre-owned 15,200 KM SOLD

Email Encore Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Encore Auto Group

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

Call Dealer

(604) 861-XXXX

(click to show)

(604) 861-8975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$295,000

+ taxes & licensing

Encore Auto Group

(604) 861-8975

Contact Seller
2023 Ferrari Roma