<p>Warranty</p><p><span style=font-size: 11pt; data-sheets-root=1>EXT ENGINE & AFTERTREATMENT 966,000 OR 06-03-2027</span></p>

2023 Freightliner CASCADIA

837,351 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Freightliner CASCADIA

12900977

2023 Freightliner CASCADIA

Power Truck Centre

321 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V2Y 0E2

000-000-0000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
837,351KM
VIN 1FUJHHDRXPLNV7763

  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Mileage 837,351 KM

EXT ENGINE & AFTERTREATMENT 966,000 OR 06-03-2027

Power Truck Centre

Power Truck Centre

321 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V2Y 0E2

000-000-XXXX

000-000-0000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Power Truck Centre

000-000-0000

2023 Freightliner CASCADIA