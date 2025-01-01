2023 Honda CR-V

Menu
Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-736-2821

Contact Seller

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,394 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 CR-V EX-L NO ACCIDENTS, FULL HISTORY. NICEST 2023 CERTIFIED HONDA CR-V EX-L IN CANADA! SUPER LOW KMS, SERVICE HISTORY IN PRINT FROM HONDA DEALERSHIP (2 SERVICES ALREADY) AND FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL MAY 9, 2030 OR 160,000 KMS, WHICHEVER COMES FIRST. NO ACCIDENTS. TIRES ARE ALL AT 8/10 32NDS, FRONT BRAKES OVER 90% AND REAR BRAKES ARE AT 8/10 MM. THIS 2023 CR-V EX-L HAS A POWER TAILGATE, remote start, leather heated seats with memory, heated wheel, alloy rims, Apple car play, Android auto, bluetooth, sunroof, pre collision mitigation, lane assist, adaptive cruise control and too many more features to list. Book your test drive immediately before this car is sold!!

Free First Oil Change*

WHY CARTER HONDA?

Exceeding our Customers' Expectations for Over 30 Years.

Upfront Pricing, ZERO Hidden Fees and 7-Day Exchange Policy

4.5 Google Star Rating with 2000+ Customer Reviews
2023, 2022 and 2021 Dealer of the Year Award from Dealer Rater
CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History
Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed!

Award-Winning Honda Vehicle Selection
Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates
Multilingual Consultants
Comfortable Non-Pressured Showroom

We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!

QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
CALL OR TEXT US NOW! (604) 736-2821
(Doc. Fee: $795.00 | Dealer Code: 1100)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

