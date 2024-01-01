2023 Land Rover Range Rover

Menu
<div>2023 Range Rover P530 V8 SE SWB</div><div>Habaku silver metallic paint</div><div>Black contrast roof </div><div>Shadow exterior package </div><div>23inch gloss black wheel style 1075</div><div>Black brake calipers </div><div>Ebony perforated windsor leather </div><div>Ebony headlining </div><div>Gloss grand black veneer </div><div>Front center console refrigerator </div><div>Four zone climate control </div><div>Clearsight rear view mirror </div><div>Heads up display </div><div>Meridian sound system </div> <!-- TEMPLATE(3004) START --> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Carfax is available upon request</span></p> <p> </p> <div><span style=font-size: 12pt;>*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.</span></div> <div><br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 </span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)</span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Dealer 50009 </span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>www.encoreautogroup.ca</span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>604.861.8975</span></p> </div> <!-- TEMPLATE(3004) END -->

7,700 KM

Details Description

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

Contact Seller

Used
7,700KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 7,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Range Rover P530 V8 SE SWBHabaku silver metallic paintBlack contrast roof Shadow exterior package 23inch gloss black wheel style 1075Black brake calipers Ebony perforated windsor leather Ebony headlining Gloss grand black veneer Front center console refrigerator Four zone climate control Clearsight rear view mirror Heads up display Meridian sound system 

Carfax is available upon request


 


*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.


Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 




Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)




Dealer 50009 




www.encoreautogroup.ca




604.861.8975



2023 Land Rover Range Rover