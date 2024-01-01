$153,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
P530 SE
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
$153,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,700KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 7,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Range Rover P530 V8 SE SWBHabaku silver metallic paintBlack contrast roof Shadow exterior package 23inch gloss black wheel style 1075Black brake calipers Ebony perforated windsor leather Ebony headlining Gloss grand black veneer Front center console refrigerator Four zone climate control Clearsight rear view mirror Heads up display Meridian sound system
*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.
Carfax is available upon request
Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595
Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)
Dealer 50009
www.encoreautogroup.ca
604.861.8975
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
2023 Land Rover Range Rover