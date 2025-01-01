Menu
2023 Mazda CX-5

42,159 KM

Details Features

$37,495

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5

Sport Design

12544142

2023 Mazda CX-5

Sport Design

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,159KM
VIN JM3KFBDM8P0230984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour BLACK W/RED STITCHING, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,159 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

2023 Mazda CX-5