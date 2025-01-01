$37,495+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5
Sport Design
Location
Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4
604-294-4299
$37,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,159KM
VIN JM3KFBDM8P0230984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour BLACK W/RED STITCHING, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,159 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4
