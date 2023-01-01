$233,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
EQS 580
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$233,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9558175
- Stock #: 23298702A
- VIN: 4JGDM4EB1PA001004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SODALITE BLUE
- Interior Colour NEVA GREY / BISCAY BLUE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 23298702A
- Mileage 4,159 KM
Vehicle Description
10 Degree Rear Axle Steering, 2 Wireless Head Sets, 3rd Row Seat, Air Balance Package, Comfort Rear Armrests, ENERGIZING Package Plus, Equipment Level High, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Luxury Rear Head Restraints, MBUX Augmented Reality Head-Up Display, MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System, MBUX Interior Assist, MBUX Rear Tablet, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Premium Package, Premium Rear Seating Package, Rear Comfort Package, Rear Side Air Bags, Seat Heating Plus, Surround Lighting, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Wireless Charging System for Rear Mobile Devices. Recent Arrival! 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Sodalith Blue Metallic 1-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 536hp 4MATIC® CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.