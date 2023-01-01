Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4,159 KM

Details Description Features

$233,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$233,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

EQS 580

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

EQS 580

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 9558175
  2. 9558175
  3. 9558175
  4. 9558175
Contact Seller

$233,995

+ taxes & licensing

4,159KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9558175
  • Stock #: 23298702A
  • VIN: 4JGDM4EB1PA001004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SODALITE BLUE
  • Interior Colour NEVA GREY / BISCAY BLUE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 23298702A
  • Mileage 4,159 KM

Vehicle Description

10 Degree Rear Axle Steering, 2 Wireless Head Sets, 3rd Row Seat, Air Balance Package, Comfort Rear Armrests, ENERGIZING Package Plus, Equipment Level High, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Luxury Rear Head Restraints, MBUX Augmented Reality Head-Up Display, MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System, MBUX Interior Assist, MBUX Rear Tablet, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Premium Package, Premium Rear Seating Package, Rear Comfort Package, Rear Side Air Bags, Seat Heating Plus, Surround Lighting, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Wireless Charging System for Rear Mobile Devices. Recent Arrival! 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Sodalith Blue Metallic 1-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 536hp 4MATIC® CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Air Suspension
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

2023 Mercedes-Benz E...
 4,159 KM
$233,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 17,500 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 68,940 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory