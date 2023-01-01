2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$233,995 + taxes & licensing 4 , 1 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9558175

9558175 Stock #: 23298702A

23298702A VIN: 4JGDM4EB1PA001004

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SODALITE BLUE

Interior Colour NEVA GREY / BISCAY BLUE

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Stock # 23298702A

Mileage 4,159 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Evasion Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Suspension Air Suspension Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Dual Moonroof Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Automatic Parking Generic Sun/Moonroof Rear Collision Mitigation Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.