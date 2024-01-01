$279,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$279,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Nappa Lthr w/ Diamond Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 4,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AMG Night Package (P56), AMG Night Package II, AMG Stealth Package (Solid & Metallic Paints), Burmester Surround Sound System, Diamond Design Upholstery, Drive Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, ENERGIZING Comfort Control, Exclusive Package, G MANUFAKTUR Diamond Package, High Gloss Black Exterior Badging, High Gloss Black Mercedes-Benz Star Logos, Leather Covered Grab Handles, Obsidian Black Metallic Wheel Arches & Bumpers, Stainless Steel Spare Wheel Cover Ring, SUPERIOR Line Interior Styling, Upper Dashboard in Leather, Wheels: 22" AMG Cross-Spoke Forged Matte Black. Recent Arrival! 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 4MATIC® This vehicle is being offered to you by Mercedes-Benz Vancouver, your trusted destination for premium used cars in the heart of the city! For over 50 years, we have proudly served the Vancouver market, delivering unparalleled excellence in the automotive industry. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver. We analyze real live market data to ensure that our cars are priced competitively, reflecting the current market trends. This commitment to transparency means you get the best value for your investment. We are proud to be recognized as one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers in 2023. This prestigious award underscores our commitment to providing fair and competitive prices, ensuring that you receive exceptional value with every purchase. With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every car at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver undergoes an extensive reconditioning process, ensuring it reaches the pinnacle of performance and aesthetics. Our certified and licensed technicians meticulously inspect each vehicle, guaranteeing it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report and maintenance history when available. To make your dream car more accessible, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver offers flexible financing & leasing options tailored to your needs. Our finance experts work with you to find the best terms and rates, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient financing experience. Drive away in your desired vehicle with confidence, knowing you've secured a financing or leasing plan that suits your lifestyle. Conveniently located at 550 Terminal Ave, our state-of-the-art facility is just minutes away from the Vancouver core. To enhance your experience, we offer complimentary valet parking ensuring a seamless and stress-free visit.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
604-736-7411