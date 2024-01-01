Menu
Account
Sign In
AMG Night Package (P56), AMG Night Package II, AMG Stealth Package (Solid & Metallic Paints), Burmester Surround Sound System, Diamond Design Upholstery, Drive Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, ENERGIZING Comfort Control, Exclusive Package, G MANUFAKTUR Diamond Package, High Gloss Black Exterior Badging, High Gloss Black Mercedes-Benz Star Logos, Leather Covered Grab Handles, Obsidian Black Metallic Wheel Arches & Bumpers, Stainless Steel Spare Wheel Cover Ring, SUPERIOR Line Interior Styling, Upper Dashboard in Leather, Wheels: 22 AMG Cross-Spoke Forged Matte Black. Recent Arrival! 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 4MATIC® This vehicle is being offered to you by Mercedes-Benz Vancouver, your trusted destination for premium used cars in the heart of the city! For over 50 years, we have proudly served the Vancouver market, delivering unparalleled excellence in the automotive industry. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver. We analyze real live market data to ensure that our cars are priced competitively, reflecting the current market trends. This commitment to transparency means you get the best value for your investment. We are proud to be recognized as one of AutoTraders Best Price Dealers in 2023. This prestigious award underscores our commitment to providing fair and competitive prices, ensuring that you receive exceptional value with every purchase. With no additional fees, theres no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every car at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver undergoes an extensive reconditioning process, ensuring it reaches the pinnacle of performance and aesthetics. Our certified and licensed technicians meticulously inspect each vehicle, guaranteeing it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report and maintenance history when available. To make your dream car more accessible, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver offers flexible financing & leasing options tailored to your needs. Our finance experts work with you to find the best terms and rates, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient financing experience. Drive away in your desired vehicle with confidence, knowing youve secured a financing or leasing plan that suits your lifestyle. Conveniently located at 550 Terminal Ave, our state-of-the-art facility is just minutes away from the Vancouver core. To enhance your experience, we offer complimentary valet parking ensuring a seamless and stress-free visit. Call or submit a request for more information today!

2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

4,500 KM

Details Description Features

$279,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 11339161
  2. 11339161
  3. 11339161
  4. 11339161
Contact Seller

$279,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
4,500KM
VIN W1NYC7HJXPX473995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Nappa Lthr w/ Diamond Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 4,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AMG Night Package (P56), AMG Night Package II, AMG Stealth Package (Solid & Metallic Paints), Burmester Surround Sound System, Diamond Design Upholstery, Drive Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, ENERGIZING Comfort Control, Exclusive Package, G MANUFAKTUR Diamond Package, High Gloss Black Exterior Badging, High Gloss Black Mercedes-Benz Star Logos, Leather Covered Grab Handles, Obsidian Black Metallic Wheel Arches & Bumpers, Stainless Steel Spare Wheel Cover Ring, SUPERIOR Line Interior Styling, Upper Dashboard in Leather, Wheels: 22" AMG Cross-Spoke Forged Matte Black. Recent Arrival! 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 4MATIC® This vehicle is being offered to you by Mercedes-Benz Vancouver, your trusted destination for premium used cars in the heart of the city! For over 50 years, we have proudly served the Vancouver market, delivering unparalleled excellence in the automotive industry. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver. We analyze real live market data to ensure that our cars are priced competitively, reflecting the current market trends. This commitment to transparency means you get the best value for your investment. We are proud to be recognized as one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers in 2023. This prestigious award underscores our commitment to providing fair and competitive prices, ensuring that you receive exceptional value with every purchase. With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every car at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver undergoes an extensive reconditioning process, ensuring it reaches the pinnacle of performance and aesthetics. Our certified and licensed technicians meticulously inspect each vehicle, guaranteeing it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report and maintenance history when available. To make your dream car more accessible, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver offers flexible financing & leasing options tailored to your needs. Our finance experts work with you to find the best terms and rates, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient financing experience. Drive away in your desired vehicle with confidence, knowing you've secured a financing or leasing plan that suits your lifestyle. Conveniently located at 550 Terminal Ave, our state-of-the-art facility is just minutes away from the Vancouver core. To enhance your experience, we offer complimentary valet parking ensuring a seamless and stress-free visit. Call or submit a request for more information today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 53,000 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 for sale in Vancouver, BC
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 63,000 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 4,500 KM $279,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$279,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class