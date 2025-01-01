Menu
2023 Subaru ASCENT

33,353 KM

Details Features

$42,597

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru ASCENT

Limited with Captain's Chairs

12959687

2023 Subaru ASCENT

Limited with Captain's Chairs

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$42,597

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,353KM
VIN 4S4WMATD4P3434087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cosmic Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNB34087
  • Mileage 33,353 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$42,597

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2023 Subaru ASCENT