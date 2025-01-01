$42,597+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru ASCENT
Limited with Captain's Chairs
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$42,597
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,353KM
VIN 4S4WMATD4P3434087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cosmic Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNB34087
- Mileage 33,353 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
2023 Subaru ASCENT