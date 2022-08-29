$42,250+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru BRZ
Sport-Tech 6MT
Location
2,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9310255
- Stock #: 26UTNA00258
- VIN: JF1ZDBE13P9700258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 26UTNA00258
- Mileage 2,200 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
