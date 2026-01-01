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2023 Subaru Forester

53,572 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Subaru Forester

Limited 2.5L CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14274101

2023 Subaru Forester

Limited 2.5L CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

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Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
53,572KM
VIN JF2SKEPC7PH483788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNB83788
  • Mileage 53,572 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

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778-945-XXXX

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778-945-3030

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$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2023 Subaru Forester