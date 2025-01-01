$32,181+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Subaru WRX
4Dr 6sp
2023 Subaru WRX
4Dr 6sp
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$32,181
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,716KM
VIN JF1VBAA61P9805364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 26UTNA05364
- Mileage 21,716 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek Convenience CVT 38,876 KM $29,067 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor CVT 63,964 KM $27,744 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 43,711 KM $37,687 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
$32,181
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2023 Subaru WRX