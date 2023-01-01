$38,568+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,568
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Outdoor CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$38,568
+ taxes & licensing
11,875KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10223478
- Stock #: 26UTNA00742
- VIN: JF2GTHSC0PH200742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA00742
- Mileage 11,875 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9