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WHY CARTER HONDA? Exceeding our Customers Expectations for Over 30 Years. Upfront Pricing, ZERO Hidden Fees and 7-Day Exchange Policy 4.6 Google Star Rating with 3200+ Customer Reviews CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed! Award-Winning Honda Vehicle Selection Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates Multilingual Consultants Comfortable Non-Pressured Showroom Were here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve! QUESTIONS? GREAT! WEVE GOT ANSWERS! CALL OR TEXT US NOW! (604) 736-2821

2023 Toyota 4Runner

37,801 KM

Details Description

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota 4Runner

4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14173474

2023 Toyota 4Runner

4WD

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-736-2821

Contact Seller

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
37,801KM
VIN JTEKU5JRXP6200829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT62181
  • Mileage 37,801 KM

Vehicle Description

WHY CARTER HONDA?

Exceeding our Customers' Expectations for Over 30 Years.

Upfront Pricing, ZERO Hidden Fees and 7-Day Exchange Policy

4.6 Google Star Rating with 3200+ Customer Reviews
CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History
Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed!

Award-Winning Honda Vehicle Selection
Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates
Multilingual Consultants
Comfortable Non-Pressured Showroom

We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!

QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
CALL OR TEXT US NOW! (604) 736-2821

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

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604-736-XXXX

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604-736-2821

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$57,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Carter Honda

604-736-2821

2023 Toyota 4Runner