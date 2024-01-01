Menu
2023 Toyota Corolla

30,925 KM

$37,001

$37,001 + tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid SE AWD

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid SE AWD

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$37,001

$37,001 + taxes & licensing

Used
30,925KM
VIN JTDBDMHE5PJ002853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Interior Colour Black / Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 30,925 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2018 Subaru WRX 4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg 6sp
2018 Subaru WRX 4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg 6sp 73,736 KM $25,897
2021 Subaru ASCENT Premier with Brown Leather
2021 Subaru ASCENT Premier with Brown Leather 67,303 KM $36,998
2020 Subaru Outback 2.5L Touring
2020 Subaru Outback 2.5L Touring 112,890 KM $27,932

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$37,001

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2023 Toyota Corolla