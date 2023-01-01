$65,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-294-4299
2023 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid LE | Like New | Toyota Safety Sense
Location
Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4
604-294-4299
$65,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9757444
- Stock #: MP3660
- VIN: 5TDBBRCH4PS575704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # MP3660
- Mileage 77 KM
Vehicle Description
The key features of this Highlander are:
..
Like new condition
Toyota safety sense 2.5
Hybrid
..
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE is a practical yet stylish 3-row SUV that fits your everyday needs while giving you creature comforts while on the road. The Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE is powered by a 2.5L inline-4 with dual variable valve timing with intelligence (VVT-i) gasoline engine along with a Hybrid Synergy Drive motor that puts out a combined horsepower of 243HP and 186FT-LBS of tourque paired with a CVT transmission. The highlander is also equipped with advanced infotainment systems such as apple carplay, android auto and bluetooth that can keep you connected on the go.
With the combination of the Hybrid motor and CVT transsmison, the 2023 Toyota Highlander LE Hybrid is said to have a fuel consumption of 35mpgs (City & Highway) which equals to 6.7L/100kms. The Highlander also comes with a bunch of advanced safety features and techonology that will keep you and your passengers safe on your journey. The Highlander Hybrid LE comes with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ which includes the following:
-Pre collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection
-Full speed range dynamic radar cruise control
-Lane departure and steering assist
-Lane tracing
-Automatic Highbeams
-Semi automated emergency steering to avoid pedestrians, cyclists, or vehicles
-Left turn intersection assist
-Front to front risk detection
Overall, this 2023 Toyota Highalnder Hybrid LE is a strong competitor in its class for someone in the market looking for a reliable, safe and capable 3-row SUV equipped with safety tech and hybrid technology for fuel efficiency while keeping you connected on the go.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Destination Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.