Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Toyota Highlander

77 KM

Details Description Features

$65,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$65,995

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Highlander

2023 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid LE | Like New | Toyota Safety Sense

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid LE | Like New | Toyota Safety Sense

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

  1. 9757444
  2. 9757444
  3. 9757444
  4. 9757444
  5. 9757444
  6. 9757444
  7. 9757444
  8. 9757444
  9. 9757444
  10. 9757444
  11. 9757444
  12. 9757444
  13. 9757444
  14. 9757444
  15. 9757444
  16. 9757444
  17. 9757444
  18. 9757444
  19. 9757444
  20. 9757444
  21. 9757444
  22. 9757444
  23. 9757444
  24. 9757444
  25. 9757444
  26. 9757444
Contact Seller

$65,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
77KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9757444
  • Stock #: MP3660
  • VIN: 5TDBBRCH4PS575704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # MP3660
  • Mileage 77 KM

Vehicle Description

The key features of this Highlander are: 

..

Like new condition

Toyota safety sense 2.5

Hybrid

..

The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE is a practical yet stylish 3-row SUV that fits your everyday needs while giving you creature comforts while on the road. The Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE is powered by a 2.5L inline-4 with dual variable valve timing with intelligence (VVT-i) gasoline engine along with a Hybrid Synergy Drive motor that puts out a combined horsepower of 243HP and 186FT-LBS of tourque paired with a CVT transmission. The highlander is also equipped with advanced infotainment systems such as apple carplay, android auto and bluetooth that can keep you connected on the go.

With the combination of the Hybrid motor and CVT transsmison, the 2023 Toyota Highlander LE Hybrid is said to have a fuel consumption of 35mpgs (City & Highway) which equals to 6.7L/100kms. The Highlander also comes with a bunch of advanced safety features and techonology that will keep you and your passengers safe on your journey. The Highlander Hybrid LE comes with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ which includes the following: 

-Pre collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection 

-Full speed range dynamic radar cruise control 

-Lane departure and steering assist

-Lane tracing

-Automatic Highbeams 

-Semi automated emergency steering to avoid pedestrians, cyclists, or vehicles

-Left turn intersection assist 

-Front to front risk detection 

Overall, this 2023 Toyota Highalnder Hybrid LE is a strong competitor in its class for someone in the market looking for a reliable, safe and capable 3-row SUV equipped with safety tech and hybrid technology for fuel efficiency while keeping you connected on the go. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Destination Mazda

2023 Toyota Highland...
 77 KM
$65,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT w...
 50,147 KM
$34,500 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Accord Se...
 61,171 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Destination Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

Call Dealer

604-294-XXXX

(click to show)

604-294-4299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory