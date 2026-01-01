Menu
2024 TOURING CIVIC GPS, LEATHER, BOSE, NO ACCIDENTS. THIS BEAUTIFUL RARE 2024 CERTIFIED HONDA CIVIC TOURING SEDAN HAS FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL JANUARY 14, 2031 OR 160,000 KMS, WHICHEVER COMES FIRST. NO ACCIDENTS. ALL BRAKES ARE AT 8/10 MM. ALL TIRES ARE AT 8.5/10 32NDS OR BETTER! This 2024 civic touring was serviced at dealership and is in excellent condition. This car has gps, leather, sunroof, Bose sound system, heated seats and mirrors and steering wheel, Apple car play, Android auto, Bluetooth, pre collision mitigation braking, lane assist, adaptive cruise control and too many more features to list. Book your test drive asap!! Free First Oil Change* WHY CARTER HONDA? Exceeding our Customers Expectations for Over 30 Years. Upfront Pricing, ZERO Hidden Fees and 7-Day Exchange Policy 4.5 Google Star Rating with 2000+ Customer Reviews 2023, 2022 and 2021 Dealer of the Year Award from Dealer Rater CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed! Award-Winning Honda Vehicle Selection Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates Multilingual Consultants Comfortable Non-Pressured Showroom Were here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve! QUESTIONS? GREAT! WEVE GOT ANSWERS! CALL OR TEXT US NOW! (604) 736-2821 (Doc. Fee: $795.00 | Dealer Code: 1100)

2024 Honda Civic

28,094 KM

Details Description

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda Civic

Sedan TOURING CIVIC GPS, LEATHER, BOSE, NO ACCIDENTS.

13484467

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan TOURING CIVIC GPS, LEATHER, BOSE, NO ACCIDENTS.

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-736-2821

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,094KM
VIN 2HGFE1F92RH002009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B20090
  • Mileage 28,094 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 TOURING CIVIC GPS, LEATHER, BOSE, NO ACCIDENTS. THIS BEAUTIFUL RARE 2024 CERTIFIED HONDA CIVIC TOURING SEDAN HAS FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL JANUARY 14, 2031 OR 160,000 KMS, WHICHEVER COMES FIRST. NO ACCIDENTS. ALL BRAKES ARE AT 8/10 MM. ALL TIRES ARE AT 8.5/10 32NDS OR BETTER! This 2024 civic touring was serviced at dealership and is in excellent condition. This car has gps, leather, sunroof, Bose sound system, heated seats and mirrors and steering wheel, Apple car play, Android auto, Bluetooth, pre collision mitigation braking, lane assist, adaptive cruise control and too many more features to list. Book your test drive asap!!

Free First Oil Change*

WHY CARTER HONDA?

Exceeding our Customers' Expectations for Over 30 Years.

Upfront Pricing, ZERO Hidden Fees and 7-Day Exchange Policy

4.5 Google Star Rating with 2000+ Customer Reviews
2023, 2022 and 2021 Dealer of the Year Award from Dealer Rater
CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History
Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed!

Award-Winning Honda Vehicle Selection
Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates
Multilingual Consultants
Comfortable Non-Pressured Showroom

We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!

QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
CALL OR TEXT US NOW! (604) 736-2821
(Doc. Fee: $795.00 | Dealer Code: 1100)

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-736-2821

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Carter Honda

604-736-2821

2024 Honda Civic