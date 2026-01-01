$32,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda Civic
Sedan TOURING CIVIC GPS, LEATHER, BOSE, NO ACCIDENTS.
Location
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
604-736-2821
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # B20090
- Mileage 28,094 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 TOURING CIVIC GPS, LEATHER, BOSE, NO ACCIDENTS. THIS BEAUTIFUL RARE 2024 CERTIFIED HONDA CIVIC TOURING SEDAN HAS FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL JANUARY 14, 2031 OR 160,000 KMS, WHICHEVER COMES FIRST. NO ACCIDENTS. ALL BRAKES ARE AT 8/10 MM. ALL TIRES ARE AT 8.5/10 32NDS OR BETTER! This 2024 civic touring was serviced at dealership and is in excellent condition. This car has gps, leather, sunroof, Bose sound system, heated seats and mirrors and steering wheel, Apple car play, Android auto, Bluetooth, pre collision mitigation braking, lane assist, adaptive cruise control and too many more features to list. Book your test drive asap!!
604-736-2821