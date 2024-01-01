$475,580+ tax & licensing
2024 McLaren 720S
Spyder
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
$475,580
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 38 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 750S spyder in delivery KM.
Accident Free
SFAW - 10 Spoke Super-lightweight St
PPZC - Pirelli P Zero Corsa Tyres
BCSM - Brake Calipers - Color with Sil
FAI - Full Alcantara Interior
BP - Black Pack
SBC - Seat Belts - Color
BASW - Steering Wheel - Black Alcant
CFTS - Carbon Fibre Racing Seats - T
FMS - McLaren Branded Floor Mat Set
BWAS - Bowers and Wilkins 12 Speak
CLT - Cluster Visor Bezel- Satin Finish
CCB - Carbon Ceramic Brakes with Re
NOS - Front Nose Lift
PRE - 3 Year Pre Paid Maintenance Pr
Carfax is available upon request
*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.
Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595
Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)
Dealer 50009
www.encoreautogroup.ca
604.861.8975
(604) 861-8975