2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE63 S

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Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Aluminum Running Boards, AMG Night Package, Driving Assistance Package, ENERGIZING Comfort, Enhanced Stop-&-Go, Intelligent Drive Package, MANUFAKTUR Red Seatbelts, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Wheels: 22" AMG Matte Black Cross-Spoke Forged. 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 63 S AMG® Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 4MATIC® Certified. Certification Program Details: · 169+ Point Quality & Safety Inspection, Road-Tested, Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty for up to 6 Years, 5-Day/600-Km Exchange Policy, 24/7, Personal Assistance, Trip Interruption, Coverage under six years old Fewer than 120,000 Km, CARFAX® Vehicle History Report Not every vehicle qualifies as a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). First, it must meet strict criteria that ensure its structure and appearance are up to brand standards and undergo robust interior and exterior inspections. We provide all recall campaigns and completed standard services, and the tires meet Mercedes-Benz factory standards. Buy and drive confidently, knowing your vehicle looks and performs like new. Call us today to book a test drive. We want your vehicle! If youre selling or considering a trade-in, we offer a quick, easy experience with competitive cash value. We can also help to pay out liens. Are you looking for financing options? We work with every major lender to secure the best solution for your needs. Plus, customers who lease via Dilawri Leasing are eligible to receive a reduction of up to 0.25% off existing rates.* Canadas largest automotive group, Dilawri, proudly offers outstanding new and pre-owned products and memorable customer service. The companys network represents 38 automotive brands at 82 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is committed to leadership in business and the communities it serves. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to charitable causes. Legal * © Dilawri Group of Companies. Offer provided through Dilawri LeasingTM on approved credit. An up to 0.25% rate reduction is available on Dilawri Certified pre-owned vehicles only. The customer will receive a 0.25% reduction on lease or finance rates currently available through Dilawri Leasing to a minimum of 0% APR. Some conditions apply. Contact your local Dilawri franchised dealership for details. Discover Your Next Vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver – Where Quality Meets Confidence. With over 50 years of serving the Vancouver community, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is your trusted source for premium used vehicles. Were proud to be named one of AutoTraders Best Price Dealers of 2024, a reflection of our commitment to fairness, transparency, and outstanding value. No Surprises, Just Great Pricing We use live market data to ensure every car is priced to sell, with no additional fees or gimmicks. What you see is what you pay — just add taxes. Our advertised price includes all fees up front. Every Vehicle Reconditioned to Perfection Each vehicle undergoes a thorough inspection and reconditioning by our certified technicians, so you can drive away with total peace of mind. Free CarFax reports and maintenance history are provided when available. Tailored Financing & Leasing Options Our in-house finance team will help you find the perfect plan, whether youre buying or leasing. Well make your dream car a reality with competitive rates and flexible options. Visit Us Today Were located just minutes from downtown Vancouver at 550 Terminal Avenue. Enjoy complimentary valet parking and a stress-free showroom experience. Ready to drive something exceptional? Contact us now or book your test drive online. Your next car is just a call or click away!

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE63 S

3,000 KM

Details Description Features

$139,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE63 S

4MATIC+ SUV

Watch This Vehicle
14373076

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE63 S

4MATIC+ SUV

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

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Contact Seller

$139,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
3,000KM
VIN 4JGFB8KB7RB073171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Diamond Stitching AMG Excl Nappa Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Aluminum Running Boards, AMG Night Package, Driving Assistance Package, ENERGIZING Comfort, Enhanced Stop-&-Go, Intelligent Drive Package, MANUFAKTUR Red Seatbelts, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Wheels: 22" AMG Matte Black Cross-Spoke Forged. 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 63 S AMG® Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 4MATIC® Certified. Certification Program Details: · 169+ Point Quality & Safety Inspection, Road-Tested, Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty for up to 6 Years, 5-Day/600-Km Exchange Policy, 24/7, Personal Assistance, Trip Interruption, Coverage under six years old Fewer than 120,000 Km, CARFAX® Vehicle History Report Not every vehicle qualifies as a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). First, it must meet strict criteria that ensure its structure and appearance are up to brand standards and undergo robust interior and exterior inspections. We provide all recall campaigns and completed standard services, and the tires meet Mercedes-Benz factory standards. Buy and drive confidently, knowing your vehicle looks and performs like new. Call us today to book a test drive. We want your vehicle! If you're selling or considering a trade-in, we offer a quick, easy experience with competitive cash value. We can also help to pay out liens. Are you looking for financing options? We work with every major lender to secure the best solution for your needs. Plus, customers who lease via Dilawri Leasing are eligible to receive a reduction of up to 0.25% off existing rates.* Canada's largest automotive group, Dilawri, proudly offers outstanding new and pre-owned products and memorable customer service. The company's network represents 38 automotive brands at 82 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is committed to leadership in business and the communities it serves. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to charitable causes. Legal * © Dilawri Group of Companies. Offer provided through Dilawri LeasingTM on approved credit. An up to 0.25% rate reduction is available on Dilawri Certified pre-owned vehicles only. The customer will receive a 0.25% reduction on lease or finance rates currently available through Dilawri Leasing to a minimum of 0% APR. Some conditions apply. Contact your local Dilawri franchised dealership for details. Discover Your Next Vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver – Where Quality Meets Confidence. With over 50 years of serving the Vancouver community, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is your trusted source for premium used vehicles. We're proud to be named one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers of 2024, a reflection of our commitment to fairness, transparency, and outstanding value. No Surprises, Just Great Pricing We use live market data to ensure every car is priced to sell, with no additional fees or gimmicks. What you see is what you pay — just add taxes. Our advertised price includes all fees up front. Every Vehicle Reconditioned to Perfection Each vehicle undergoes a thorough inspection and reconditioning by our certified technicians, so you can drive away with total peace of mind. Free CarFax reports and maintenance history are provided when available. Tailored Financing & Leasing Options Our in-house finance team will help you find the perfect plan, whether you're buying or leasing. We'll make your dream car a reality with competitive rates and flexible options. Visit Us Today We're located just minutes from downtown Vancouver at 550 Terminal Avenue. Enjoy complimentary valet parking and a stress-free showroom experience. Ready to drive something exceptional? Contact us now or book your test drive online. Your next car is just a call or click away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

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604-736-7411

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$139,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE63 S