$139,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE63 S
4MATIC+ SUV
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE63 S
4MATIC+ SUV
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$139,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black w/ Diamond Stitching AMG Excl Nappa Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 3,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Aluminum Running Boards, AMG Night Package, Driving Assistance Package, ENERGIZING Comfort, Enhanced Stop-&-Go, Intelligent Drive Package, MANUFAKTUR Red Seatbelts, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Wheels: 22" AMG Matte Black Cross-Spoke Forged. 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 63 S AMG® Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 4MATIC® Certified. Certification Program Details: · 169+ Point Quality & Safety Inspection, Road-Tested, Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty for up to 6 Years, 5-Day/600-Km Exchange Policy, 24/7, Personal Assistance, Trip Interruption, Coverage under six years old Fewer than 120,000 Km, CARFAX® Vehicle History Report Not every vehicle qualifies as a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). First, it must meet strict criteria that ensure its structure and appearance are up to brand standards and undergo robust interior and exterior inspections. We provide all recall campaigns and completed standard services, and the tires meet Mercedes-Benz factory standards. Buy and drive confidently, knowing your vehicle looks and performs like new. Call us today to book a test drive. We want your vehicle! If you're selling or considering a trade-in, we offer a quick, easy experience with competitive cash value. We can also help to pay out liens. Are you looking for financing options? We work with every major lender to secure the best solution for your needs. Plus, customers who lease via Dilawri Leasing are eligible to receive a reduction of up to 0.25% off existing rates.* Canada's largest automotive group, Dilawri, proudly offers outstanding new and pre-owned products and memorable customer service. The company's network represents 38 automotive brands at 82 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is committed to leadership in business and the communities it serves. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to charitable causes. Legal * © Dilawri Group of Companies. Offer provided through Dilawri LeasingTM on approved credit. An up to 0.25% rate reduction is available on Dilawri Certified pre-owned vehicles only. The customer will receive a 0.25% reduction on lease or finance rates currently available through Dilawri Leasing to a minimum of 0% APR. Some conditions apply. Contact your local Dilawri franchised dealership for details. Discover Your Next Vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver – Where Quality Meets Confidence. With over 50 years of serving the Vancouver community, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is your trusted source for premium used vehicles. We're proud to be named one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers of 2024, a reflection of our commitment to fairness, transparency, and outstanding value. No Surprises, Just Great Pricing We use live market data to ensure every car is priced to sell, with no additional fees or gimmicks. What you see is what you pay — just add taxes. Our advertised price includes all fees up front. Every Vehicle Reconditioned to Perfection Each vehicle undergoes a thorough inspection and reconditioning by our certified technicians, so you can drive away with total peace of mind. Free CarFax reports and maintenance history are provided when available. Tailored Financing & Leasing Options Our in-house finance team will help you find the perfect plan, whether you're buying or leasing. We'll make your dream car a reality with competitive rates and flexible options. Visit Us Today We're located just minutes from downtown Vancouver at 550 Terminal Avenue. Enjoy complimentary valet parking and a stress-free showroom experience. Ready to drive something exceptional? Contact us now or book your test drive online. Your next car is just a call or click away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Suspension
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
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604-736-7411