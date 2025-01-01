$131,187+ taxes & licensing
2024 Porsche Taycan
GTS Sport Turismo AWD
2024 Porsche Taycan
GTS Sport Turismo AWD
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$131,187
+ taxes & licensing
Used
3,550KM
VIN WP0CD2Y1XRSA84066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/LEATHER INTERIOR
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UIAA84066
- Mileage 3,550 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
CHALK
Black, Leather Seat Trim W/Leather Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
2024 Porsche Taycan