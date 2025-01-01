Menu
2024 Porsche Taycan

3,550 KM

Details Features

$131,187

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Porsche Taycan

GTS Sport Turismo AWD

12770066

2024 Porsche Taycan

GTS Sport Turismo AWD

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$131,187

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,550KM
VIN WP0CD2Y1XRSA84066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/LEATHER INTERIOR
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAA84066
  • Mileage 3,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CHALK
Black, Leather Seat Trim W/Leather Interior

2024 Porsche Taycan