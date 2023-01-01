Menu
2024 Subaru Impreza

1,824 KM

Details Description

$36,287

+ tax & licensing
2024 Subaru Impreza

2024 Subaru Impreza

RS 5-door CVT

2024 Subaru Impreza

RS 5-door CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

$36,287

+ taxes & licensing

1,824KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10445289
  • Stock #: 26UBNA32905
  • VIN: JF1GUHJC0R8232905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oasis Blue
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Accent, Premium Cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UBNA32905
  • Mileage 1,824 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

