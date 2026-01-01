$51,825+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Tesla Model Y
2024 Tesla Model Y
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$51,825
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,598KM
VIN 7SAYGDEE3RF989942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UEBA89942
- Mileage 32,598 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 keys
Model Y
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Dynamic S 3.0L I6T MHEV (P400) 57,839 KM $77,989 + tax & lic
2026 Genesis GV70 2.5T Prestige AWD 257 KM $59,998 + tax & lic
2026 Genesis GV70 2.5T Advanced Technology Package AWD 2,334 KM $60,087 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
$51,825
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2024 Tesla Model Y