2024 Toyota Prius
XLE AWD
2024 Toyota Prius
XLE AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9
1-888-778-4869
Used
16,300KM
VIN JTDADABU5R3013983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Guardian Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24257
- Mileage 16,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Safety
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
