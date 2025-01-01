Menu
At Jim Pattison Toyota Downtown, Our customers are the people that drive us, motivate us, and inspire us every day. we strive to provide the same level of responsive, above-and-beyond service 365 days a year. Were thankful to our customers for contributing to our remarkable success.

2024 Toyota Prius

16,300 KM

$36,483

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Prius

XLE AWD

13166984

2024 Toyota Prius

XLE AWD

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

1-888-778-4869

Used
16,300KM
VIN JTDADABU5R3013983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Guardian Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24257
  • Mileage 16,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Downtown

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

2024 Toyota Prius