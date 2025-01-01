Menu
Account
Sign In
Owner Protection Plan: Our Owner Protection Plan provides you with reassurance when you purchase a pre-owned automobile from the Jim Pattison Auto Group. The features include the following: 30-Day Powertrain Guarantee Drive away with the perfect vehicle for you and the peace of mind knowing that we stand behind each and every select pre-owned vehicle we sell. CARFAX Vehicle History Report We offer full transparency with every one of our select pre-owned vehicles. A CARFAX vehicle history report provides you with everything you need to know about your pre-owned vehicle of choice. Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection Every Select pre-owned vehicle we offer has been rigorously inspected by a highly trained service technician to ensure safety, quality and provide peace of mind. 14-Day Owner Exchange Program Should any mechanical issue arise with the vehicle you have purchased that we are unable to resolve to your satisfaction, you may exchange it with the dealership you purchased it from for a suitable replacement within fourteen days of purchase. We will provide you a full credit towards your selected quality pre-owned replacement vehicle of equal or greater value. Subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details. Lien-Free Guarantee We guarantee all our pre-owned vehicles are 100% lien free, one of many benefits of buying from a professional and licensed dealer. Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30692

2024 Toyota RAV4

25,650 KM

Details Description Features

$54,483

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota RAV4

Prime Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD / LOCAL / 1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
13070539

2024 Toyota RAV4

Prime Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD / LOCAL / 1 OWNER

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

1-888-778-4869

Contact Seller
Toyota Certified Used

Toyota Certified Used

Affordable, reliable, smart... Great cars you can count on! With Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, you just can't lose. Get a vehicle you love, and peace of mind knowing Toyota's got your back.

$54,483

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,650KM
VIN JTMGB3FV1RD218404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic w/Black Roof
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Owner Protection Plan: Our Owner Protection Plan provides you with reassurance when you purchase a pre-owned automobile from the Jim Pattison Auto Group. The features include the following: 30-Day Powertrain Guarantee Drive away with the perfect vehicle for you and the peace of mind knowing that we stand behind each and every select pre-owned vehicle we sell. CARFAX Vehicle History Report We offer full transparency with every one of our select pre-owned vehicles. A CARFAX vehicle history report provides you with everything you need to know about your pre-owned vehicle of choice. Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection Every Select pre-owned vehicle we offer has been rigorously inspected by a highly trained service technician to ensure safety, quality and provide peace of mind. 14-Day Owner Exchange Program Should any mechanical issue arise with the vehicle you have purchased that we are unable to resolve to your satisfaction, you may exchange it with the dealership you purchased it from for a suitable replacement within fourteen days of purchase. We will provide you a full credit towards your selected quality pre-owned replacement vehicle of equal or greater value. Subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details. Lien-Free Guarantee We guarantee all our pre-owned vehicles are 100% lien free, one of many benefits of buying from a professional and licensed dealer.
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30692

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD / LOCAL / 1 OWNER for sale in Vancouver, BC
2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD / LOCAL / 1 OWNER 25,650 KM $54,483 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport / NO ACCIDENTS / LOCAL / 1 OWNER for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport / NO ACCIDENTS / LOCAL / 1 OWNER 39,050 KM $51,483 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD Momentum - CPO/Ex-Lease/No Accident for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD Momentum - CPO/Ex-Lease/No Accident 51,707 KM $33,895 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Downtown

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

Call Dealer

1-888-778-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-778-4869

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,483

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-778-4869

2024 Toyota RAV4